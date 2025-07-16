Woman allegedly threw sticks and stones at man after stabbing him ‘multiple’ times, VIPD says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE —A woman allegedly threw sticks and stones at a man as he ran down the street trying to flag down a passing car for assistance after being stabbed “multiple times” near his home in St. Thomas, authorities said.

Genise Thomas, 30, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault-domestic violence, simple assault-domestic violence and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on April 24, 2025, at approximately 10:50 p.m., when an adult male victim was being treated at the Schneider Regional Medical Center (SRMC) after he was allegedly stabbed by Genise Thomas. according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Genise Thomas, 30, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Officers traveled to the St. Thomas hospital where the victim filed a police report and was treated for his injuries, police said.

The victim stated that on April 24, 2025, he arrived home from work and was approached by Genise Thomas who was already outside awaiting his arrival, according to police.

He stated that when Thomas approached him, he made attempts to avoid her to prevent any incidents, however while doing so, Thomas pulled out a knife from her waistband and stabbed him multiple times, police said.

The victim then ran to the nearest roadway for help, but Thomas followed him and began throwing rocks and scrap wood from alongside the roadway, according to police.

Shortly thereafter, the victim’s friend picked him up and transported him to the hospital, police said.

On July 13, 2025, 30-year-old Genise Thomas was present at the Domestic Violence Unit where she was advised of her rights and given the opportunity to provide a statement, but she refused, according to police.

Subsequently, Thomas was taken into official custody, booked, processed.

She was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

Thomas is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on St. Thomas.

This case is currently under investigation by the Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone who has any relevant information about this crime can notify 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-715-5535 or the Office of the Police Chief.