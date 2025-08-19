Alan Motta arrested for failing to register as a sex offender

KINGSHILL –Alan Motta, 43, was arrested on Friday, August 15, 2025, for failing to comply with mandatory registration requirements for sex offenders in the territory, Virgin Islands Attorney General Gordon Rhea said.

Motta, a Tier 3 registered offender, failed to update his registration information with the Virgin Islands Department of Justice (VIDOJ), as required by law, according to AG Rhea.

VIDOJ Assistant Director Gisselle Quinones and Special Agent Riquesha Williams arrested Motta pursuant to a warrant for Failure to Comply with the Sex Offender Registry issued on July 17, 2025, by Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow-Ross.

VIDOJ mug shot of Alan Motta, 43, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Motta’s last registration update occurred on May 22, 2025, during which he failed to provide an updated address, violating the legal requirements.

In response, VIDOJ’s Sexual Offender Registry (SORNA) unit issued a BOLO/Wanted poster for Motta. On August 15, 2025, he voluntarily visited the VIDOJ Office of the Attorney General to fulfill his registration duties.

At that time, he was taken into custody, booked and transported to the Bureau of Corrections to await his Advice of Rights hearing scheduled for Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

Under Chapter 86, Section 1722 of Title 14 of the V.I. Code Motta is required to register as a sex offender with VIDOJ and keep his registration current. As a Tier 3 sex offender, he is required to appear for updates once every three months from his initial registration date for life. In 2002,

Motta was convicted in the U.S. Virgin Islands for first-degree attempted rape.

A team of Special Agents from the VIDOJ and SORNA unit, with the assistance of U.S. Marshals and other local and federal agencies, routinely conducts unannounced inspections of registered sexual offenders to verify their locations and other personal information, such as their work and home addresses.

The Attorney General/VIDOJ is legally mandated to administer and enforce thesex offender registration laws.

A registered sexual offender must notify the VIDOJ of his/her name, residence, temporary lodging information, vehicle information, Internet identifiers, telephone numbers, school information, and employment status.

Registered sexual offenders in the territory are prosecuted by the Attorney General for either failing to register or not keeping their registration current, as required by this law, and if convicted, the penalty is a fine of not less than $3,000.00 nor more than $5,000.00, or imprisonment for not less than three months or more than two years, or both.

The law also provides that it is an offense to assist a sex offender to evade the registration requirements, which carries a fine of not less than $1,000.00 nor more than $2,000.00, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.

The sex offender registry is available for public view at https://usvi.nsopw.gov.