Police shoot Seattle suspect dead in response to burglary at Frenchman’s Bay

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 24, 2025, the Virgin Islands Police Department’s (VIPD) Central Dispatch received a call from a female resident reporting a burglary in progress at her home in Frenchman’s Bay on St. Thomas.

Responding officers encountered a male suspect on the premises. During the encounter, at least one of the officers discharged their department-issued firearm, striking the suspect.

Emergency Medical Services were immediately requested and responded to the scene to render aid.

Despite life-saving efforts, the suspect succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by EMS personnel at 4:12 a.m.

The deceased has been identified by next of kin as 36-year-old Tyler Simpson of Seattle, Washington.

In accordance with department policy, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the incident is under active investigation.

“The Virgin Islands Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Tyler Simpson. This is a difficult time for everyone involved.”

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.