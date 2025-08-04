4 surfers survive, 3 swimmers drown in high surf off Puerto Rico today

SAN JUAN — Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan and Coast Guard rescue crews so far have responded to four separate search and rescue cases throughout the northern coast of Puerto Rico, Sunday.

“Sea state and surf conditions in Puerto Rico are extremely dangerous at this moment,” said Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Capestany, Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center Command Duty Officer. “Coast Guard watchstanders have been working four separate search and rescue cases some of which have been fatal. Don’t become a victim, we urge people to pay close attention to US National Weather Service San Juan Puerto Rico high surf, dangerous rip currents and small craft advisories that are currently in effect throughout Tuesday as well as warning signs posted on beaches.”

In a case off Chatarra Beach in Loiza, Puerto Rico, Sunday morning, Coast Guard watchstanders received a report of a person in distress. A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on-scene and located the person face down in the water approximately 75 yards from shore. The Coast Guard aircrew recovered the individual unresponsive and administered CPR throughout the flight until being transferred to Emergency Medical Services personnel.

In a case off Kikita Beach in Dorado, Puerto Rico, Sunday morning, Coast Guard watchstanders received a report of a person in the water in distress. The reporting source relayed they were unable to help the person out of the water due to the strong waves and subsequently lost sight of the person. Coast Guard watchstanders are assisting local emergency response authorities from the Dorado Office of Municipal Emergency Management.

In a case in Playa Mar Chiquita in Manatí, Puerto Rico, Sunday afternoon, Coast Guard watchtanders received a 911 call of a man who was seen climbing onto the rocks and going in the ocean. The reporting source informed that the person had gone into the water and his body was faced down and unresponsive in the breaking surf and cliff rocks. Coast Guard watchstanders are assisting local emergency response authorities from the Manati Office of Municipal Emergency Management.

In a case in Playa Los Tubos in Manatí, Sunday afternoon, Coast Guard watchstander received a report of four surfers in the water in distress. Coast Guard watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Borinquen. Watchstanders also contacted Manatí Office of Emergency Management and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action in Vega Baja. Despite struggling with on-scene conditions, all four surfers reportedly made it out of the water safely.

