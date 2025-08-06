Help cops find Dalisha Figueroa Gardia wanted in connection to a stolen car

KINGSHILL — Police need your help to find a woman wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle on St. Croix.

Dalisha Figueroa Gardia, 39, of St. Croix, is wanted for unauthorized Use of vehicle, the Virgin Islands Police Department said on Facebook.

Figueroa Gardia is an Hispanic female with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. She stands 4-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Dalisha is known to frequent the Aureo Diaz Heights and Frederiksted Town areas of St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

If you see Dalisha Figueroa Gardia, or know her whereabouts, please call 911 or Police officer Zavaugh Zapletal at the Wilbur Francis Command 340-778-2211. You can also contact Crime Stoppers USVII at 1-800-222-8477.