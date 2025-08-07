St. Croix: Partly sunny with a couple of showers this afternoon, high 91

CHRISTIANSTED —Today St. Croix will be partly cloudy this late morning and early afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs around 94. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight St. Croix will be variably cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 83. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Tomorrow St. Croix will be variably cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 94. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Another warm day across the islands with max. temperatures reaching the upper 80s to low 90s, and heat indices over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat Advisory is in effect for all coastal and urban areas of Puerto Rico from 10 AM to 5 PM AST.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Low to moderate concentrations of Saharan dust will be present today.

Central Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic is producing more disorganized showers.

Conditions are expected to become favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form later this weekend or early next week.

The chance of formation is low (10%) through 48 hours and medium (60%) through 7 days.