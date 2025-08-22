Help cops find Jose Osorio Jr. wanted for reckless endangerment on St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help today to find a St. Croix man wanted on illegal gun charges, authorities said.

Jose Osorio Jr., 31, is wanted for first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a firearm openly or concealed and discharging or aiming firearm, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Osorio is an Hispanic male with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. He stands 5-feet, 1-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

The suspect is known to frequent the Sion Hill and Harbor View Apartments areas of St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

If you see Jose Osorio Jr. you are asked to please call 911 or contact Police officer Ivory Carter at 340-778-2211.

If you know the suspect’s whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.