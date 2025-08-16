Help cops find Nelson Garcia wanted for domestic violence on St. Croix
CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help today to find a St. Croix man wanted in connection to an incident of domestic violence.

Nelson Garcia, 37, is currently being sought by the Virgin Islands Police Department on a charge of second-degree assault.

Garcia is an Hispanic male with brown eyes, black hair and a light brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

The suspect is known to frequent the D.C. Canegata Ballpark, Jiffy Mart, J & W Grocery, Estate Richmond, NAPA Auto Parts and New Castle Coakley areas of St. Croix.

Garcia has some distinguishing marks, such as a tattoo of a green rosary on his left upper arm.

The suspect works as a “construction worker” on St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

If you see Nelson Garcia you asked to please call 911 or contact Police officer Inais Borque at 340-778-2211. If you know his whereabouts please call Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

