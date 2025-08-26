Partly sunny, breezy with widely separated thunderstorms this afternoon

Excessive Heat

[August 26, 2025]

Heat Advisory in coastal and urban PR — stay hydrated, limit sun, seek shade.

Beach Hazards

Erosion & deadly rip currents in N PR & Culebra — stay OUT of the water.

Hazardous Seas

Small Craft Advisory — keep boats in port.

Stay safe

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

* WHAT…Life-threatening rip currents.

* WHERE…Beaches of northern Vieques and St. Croix.

* WHEN…Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water, where it becomes difficult to return to safety.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.