Police investigating deadly single-vehicle crash in St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash early this morning that left one person dead, authorities said.

Phi-Jah E. Merchant, 22, was positively identified by a family member as the accident victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On Saturday, August 23, 2025, at approximately 4:07 a.m., Traffic Investigation Bureau Officers were informed of an automobile crash that occurred on the shoulder of the Melvin H. Evans Highway (Route 66) westbound lane in the vicinity of the William D. Roebuck Industrial Park, according to the VIPD.

Preliminary investigation revealed the operator of the vehicle was traveling westbound when the vehicle suddenly veered left onto the shoulder of the road at a high rate of speed and collided with a WAPA pole, police said.

Emergency Medical Technician at the scene were unable to find any signs of life of the vehicle’s operator, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Merchant., police said.

This case remains open and under investigation by the Virgin Island Police Department Traffic Investigation Bureau, St. Croix District.