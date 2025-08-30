Shooting at Government Hill bed and breakfast leaves 1 woman dead

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman who was discovered unresponsive at a Government Hill bed and breakfast in St. Thomas on Friday morning.

On Friday, August 29, 2025, at approximately 11:48 a.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center was notified of an unresponsive female at the Galleon House, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Responding officers traveled to the Galleon House and discovered one female who had sustained at least one gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the VIPD.

Emergency Medical Technician made contacted with the unresponsive Hispanic female and concluded that at about 12:26 p.m., that she did not have any vital signs.

The female was identified by next of kin as 42-year-old Maireni Heredia Tiburcio.

Anyone having any information about this incident please contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division 340-714-9823, 340-714-9828, 340-714-9829, or 340-642-8449 WhatsApp Only. You can also contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.