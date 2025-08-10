St. Croix: Partly sunny with a couple of showers and a high of 90

CHRISTIANSTED — Today St. Croix will be variably cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 92. Temperature falling this afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight St. Croix will be partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then variably cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 83. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tomorrow St. Croix will be partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then variably cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 92. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms, exercise caution on the roads! For the USVI, passing showers this morning.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for urban and coastal areas of PR.

Moderate rip current risk tonight – life-threatening conditions possible. Swim with caution and always follow local warnings. Stay safe!

Tropical Weather Outlook

AL97: A broad area of low pressure, associated with a tropical wave, is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms just to the east and southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle to latter portion of this week while moving west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…high…80 percent.