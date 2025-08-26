St. Thomas teen who fled previous traffic stop jailed by SOB this time

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A 19-year-old man who police said fled a traffic stop earlier this month has been jailed — after being stopped a second time.

Kerwan Warrington, of St. Thomas, was arrested Saturday and charged with reckless endangerment, disobeying a lawful order interfering with a law enforcement officer discharging his duties, and failure to display a front license plate, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On Saturday, August 23, 2025, at approximately 9:44 p.m., Special Operations Bureau Officers were conducting a sector patrol in the Red Hook area adjacent to American Yacht Harbor when they observed a black Acura ILX exiting the premises without a front license plate affixed to the front bumper, according to the VIPD.

The vehicle matched the description of a black Acura ILX bearing the same license plate number involved in an incident on August 8, 2025, in which the operator fled from a lawful traffic stop initiated by Special Operations Bureau officers for failure to display front license plate, police said.

Special Operations Bureau officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, according to police.

The operator was asked to exit the vehicle and was subsequently identified as Kerwan Warrington, police said.

Based on observations and prior investigation, Special Operations officers confirmed that Warrington was the operator of the same vehicle during the August 8, 2025, incident, in which he disobeyed lawful commands and fled from law enforcement, according to police.

Warrington was taken into official custody, booked and processed.

Bail for Warrington was set at $30,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

Warrington is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on St. Thomas.