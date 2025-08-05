VIPD warns local businesses NOT to enter credit card numbers manually

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department Economic Crime Unit is urging all business owners and employees to avoid manually entering credit card numbers during transactions in the absence of a physical card. This outdated and risky practice can lead to serious consequences for your business and your customers.

Why This Matters:

Increased Risk of Fraud & Identity Theft: Manual entries are more vulnerable to fraud and unauthorized use. This puts your business at higher risk for chargebacks and financial losses.

This has already led to several fraudulent use of credit cards investigations in the territory.

Legal Consequences:

Improper handling of credit card data may violate Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance standards, and could result in fines, civil penalties, or criminal investigation.

Employee Misconduct:

Manual entry creates opportunities for dishonest employees to steal or misuse customer card information.

Reputation Damage:

Customer trust is critical. A single incident can result in long-term harm to your business reputation.

VIPD-Economic Crimes Unit Recommendations:

• Always require the physical card for in-person transactions.

• Use chip, tap, or swipe methods with secure, PCI-compliant terminals.

• Train all staff on proper card-handling procedures.

• Report any suspicious activity by contacting 911.

Let’s work together to keep the Virgin Islands safe, secure, and fraud-free.