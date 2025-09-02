2 men arrested on attempted murder charges after Cane Valley assault

FREDERIKSTED – Two St. Croix men were arrested on attempted murder charges in connection to a Cane Valley assault, authorities said.

Henry Emmanuel, 56, and Angel Santiago, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, carrying of firearms openly or concealed during the commission of a crime of violence brandishing or exhibiting a deadly weapon, carrying or using a dangerous weapon and possession or sale of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from a September 3 incident in which officers were dispatched via 911 Emergency Call Center to Williams Delight at 10:42 p.m. regarding an assault which occurred in Cane Valley. according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Henry Emmanuel, 56, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

The victim, an adult male was transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital emergency room via ambulance, police said.

As a result of the assault, the victim sustained serious injuries to his body and head and was admitted for further treatment, according to police.

Detectives of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, Major Crime Unit investigation determined that Henry Emmanuel and Angel Santiago were suspects in this case, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Based on their investigation, search and arrest warrants were obtained from the Superior Court for Emmanuel and Santiago, according to Chichester.

VIPD mug shot of Angel Santiago, 37, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

On September 22, 2025, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Special Operation Bureau executed the warrants on Emmanuel and Santiago and they were each taken into official custody, police said.

During the search warrant for Angel Santiago, three firearms, ammunition, scopes and firearm paraphernalia were confiscated, according to police.

Each man was advised of their Miranda Rights, booked and processed.

Santiago was also arrested for possession of firearms and ammunition.

Their bail was set at $100,000.00 each. Unable to post bail, they were transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Estate Golden Grove.

They are scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court at Kingshill.