Electrical pole fire closes 2 St. Thomas elementary schools

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Education, St. Thomas–St. John District, is notifying parents and guardians that both Joseph A. Gomez Elementary School and Yvonne Milliner-Bowsky Elementary School will be dismissed immediatelydue to a loss of electrical service.

School operations at both campuses cannot continue without electricity. Lunch has been provided to all students.Parents and guardians are asked to pick up their children as soon as possible.

For students who use school bus transportation, services will be provided to ensure they get home safely.

This decision has been made to protect the health, safety, and well-being of all students, faculty, and staff, as essential school functions cannot operate without power. The VIDE appreciates the cooperation and understanding of all families during this necessary adjustment.

Education officials said earlier today that “due to a pole fire that occurred last night (off-site) near the Joseph Sibilly Elementary School campus, electrical service to the school has been disrupted, leaving the school without power.”

The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority is unable to provide a specific timeframe for restoration at the Charlotte Amalie school, according to a prepared statement from the Virgin Islands Department of Education.

While no students, faculty, or staff were affected, school operations cannot continue today, Monday, September 8, 2025. Parents and guardians are asked to pick up their children as soon as possible.

Thank you for your prompt attention and understanding.