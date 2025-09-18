Heavy rain with thunderstorms in the morning, skies brighten after the clouds

Thursday September 18, 2025

Tropical Wave passing now and a nearby trough = Flood Risk Today

U.S. Virgin Island and Puerto Rico will see periods of heavy rain, with thunderstorms capable of flooding, landslides, and dangerous river rises, the National Weather Service saidl

Turn around, don’t drown!

Dangerous Heat Returns Friday into the Weekend

Coastal & urban areas of Puerto Rico and the USVI will be most impacted, especially between 10 AM–5 PM AST each day.

Expect significant to elevated heat risks into next week. Plan ahead for these conditions in work, school, and daily activities!

MODERATE RISK of Rip Currents – N and E PR, Culebra and St. Croix LOW RISK elsewhere

RIESGO MODERADO de corrientes marinas – N y E PR, Culebra y St. Croix RIESGO BAJO en el resto de las áreas