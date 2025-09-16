Help cops find Dominican man wanted for mayhem on St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help today to find a Golden Rock resident wanted for mayhem on St. Croix, the Virgin Islands police Department said.

Alexander Mateo, 47, of the Dominican Republic, is currently being sought by police on St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

Mateo is an Hispanic male with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. He stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

The suspect is known to sport a beard and mustache and wears his hair in braids.

Mateo is known to frequent the Harbor View Apartments area of St. Croix in Estate Golden Rock.

If you see Alexander “Alex” Mateo you are asked to please contact Detective S. Joseph at the Wilbur Francis Command Police Station in Mars Hill. If you know his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-4487.



