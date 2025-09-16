Mostly cloudy, breezy with occasional rain, high 93

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

AM: Passing showers across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

PM: Showers and thunderstorms across western to southwestern sections of Puerto Rico

AM: Passing downpours over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

PM: Rainfall and thunderstorms over the west and southwest of Puerto Rico

Dangerous heat today! A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 AM to 5 PM for coastal and urban areas of Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity during peak heat, take breaks in shade/AC, and wear light, loose clothing.

MODERATE RISK of Rip Currents – northern and eastern sections of Puerto Rico, Culebra and St. Croix. There is a LOW RISK elsewhere

Looking Ahead: Heat risks will continue over the next 5 days, with significant levels expected by Friday in Puerto Rico.