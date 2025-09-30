Help cops find Sherelle George wanted for assault at yacht club in St. Thomas



CHARLOTTE AMALIE Police are asking for your help to find a woman in St. Thomas who is wanted for questioning in relation to a crime.

Sherelle George, 27, of John Dunkoe, is wanted for an assault that took place on the boat “Cruzan Breeze” at Yacht Haven Grande in St. Thomas, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.



George is a Black female with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. She stands 5-feet,6-inches tall and weighs about 198 pounds, according to the VIPD.

If you see Sherelle George, please apprehend her and notify 911, the Chief’s Office or Det. S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 340-774-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.