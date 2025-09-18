Phys ed teacher accused of sexual abuse of students faces charges

MAYWOOD — A former Nebraska teacher accused of sex abuse of students is facing amended charges ahead of trial set for early 2026.

Nicholas High, 29, of Maywood, had been charged with two counts of manufacturing visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, a Class 1D felony; two counts of third-degree sexual abuse by a school employee, a Class 4 felony and two counts of child abuse, a Class 3A felony.

According to amended information submitted by the state, High is now charged with attempted manufacture visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, a Class 2 felony, third degree sex abuse by a school employee, a Class 4 felony and two commit intentional child abuse – no injury, a Class 3A felony. All other charges were dismissed.

An evidentiary pre-trial hearing is set for December 11 at 9 a.m. and five-day jury trial remains set to start on February 9, 2026, at 9 a.m.

According to the amended complaint against the physical education teacher, on November 1, 2021, through November 30, 2021, High induced or caused a student, born July 2005, to engage in a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.

From November 22, 2021, through August 4, 2023, High engaged in a pattern or scheme to subject a student, born April 2005, to sexual penetration or contact, the complaint states.

From August 1, 2020, through May 31, 2021, High is alleged to have permitted a child, born February 2003, to be placed in a situation to be sexually abused.

From June 1, 2024, to November 22, 2024, High is also alleged to have permitted a child, born April 2007, to be placed in a situation to be sexually abused.

By BRIAN NEBEN/Central Nebraska Today

