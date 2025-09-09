Poland on high alert after Ukraine says Russian drones entered its airspace

Poland placed its air defenses on the highest state of readiness after Ukraine’s air force warned that Russian drones had crossed into Polish airspace, according to early reports.

The Polish Armed Forces said early Wednesday local time that all necessary procedures were activated to secure national airspace as Russia carried out large-scale overnight strikes on Ukraine.

“Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, and ground-based air defense and radar systems have reached the highest level of readiness,” the Operational Command said. It described the measures as preventive and aimed at protecting citizens in regions bordering Ukraine.

According to Reuters, Ukraine’s air force said Russian drones had crossed into Polish airspace and warned that the city of Zamość, roughly 40 miles from the Ukrainian border, was under threat. The report came as Ukrainian officials tracked waves of drones launched by Russia in overnight attacks.

Polish officials have not yet confirmed any drones entering their airspace.

Polish authorities also closed Rzeszów Airport in eastern Poland, a key logistics hub for Western military aid to Ukraine, citing “unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security.” A NOTAM issued for the area said the airport’s control zone was unavailable until further notice.

Poland’s Operational Command said it continues to monitor the situation and that forces remain fully prepared to respond.