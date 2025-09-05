Security camera footage reveals St. Croix shooter

FREDERIKSTED — Security camera footage captured the moment shots rang out in St. Croix, authorities said.

Othnell Gumbs, 64, was arrested today and charged with third-degree assault, possession of ammunition, carrying or usage of a dangerous weapon, discharging or aiming firearms, and brandishing, exhibiting or utilizing a deadly weapon, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The arrest was prompted by the review of security camera footage of Gumbs aiming and discharging a firearm at another individual, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Othnell Gumbs, 64, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Gumbs acknowledged that he does not possess a firearm license and denies ownership of any firearm, police said.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers obtained a telephonic search warrant, during which ammunition was discovered in Gumb’s possession, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Bail for Gumbs was set at $25,000.00, Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Gumbs is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at Superior Court in Kingshill.