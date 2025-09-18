St. Croix man jailed after being charged with domestic violence

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man was jailed after police found grounds for his arrest on domestic violence-related charges.

Alli Parris was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Patrol bureau officers responded to a domestic call at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Alli Parris, age unknown, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Responding officers “contacted the complainant who advised them that Alli Parris had assaulted them with a broom stick, broke items in the home and damaged their vehicle, police said.

The officers observed the damage to the items in the home and the complainant’s vehicle, according to the police.

Parris, age unknown, was then advised of his Miranda Rights and declined to make a statement, police said.

The suspect was booked and processed at the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station in Mars Hill.

Parris was not offered bail as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

He was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Parris is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court at Kingshill.