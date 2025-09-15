Traffic stop on Weymouth Rhymer Highway yields gun, ammunition

CHARLOTTE AMALIE —A St. Thomas man is in custody after a routine traffic stop on the Weymouth Rhymer Highway turned up a gun and ammunition.

Jahmal Braithwaite, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On Friday, September 12, 2025, at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers of the Virgin Islands Police Department’s Special Operations Bureau arrested Braithwaite, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Jahmal Brathwaite, 44, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

While traveling eastbound on Weymouth Rhymer Highway and preparing to make a right turn into Whispering Hills Drive, officers observed Mr. Braithwaite traveling westbound, operating a scooter at a high rate of speed. Officers further observed Braithwaite disregard a red traffic signal at the Cost-U-Less intersection, police said.

Officers subsequently initiates a traffic stop of Braithwaite and for officer safety, he was asked if he was in possession of any weapons or objects that could cause harm, according to police.

Braithwaite allegedly admitted that he was in possession of a firearm and stated he was not licensed to carry it, police said.

Officers recovered a 9mm handgun from Braithwaite, according to police.

Braithwaite was then advised of his constitutional rights and taken into official custody.

His bail was set at $75,000.00.