UVI to observe World Food Day next month

World Food Day will be observed on Sunday, October 19 from noon to 6 p.m. on the grounds of the University of the Virgin Islands’ (UVI) Albert A. Sheen Campus on St. Croix.

The day will kick off with a formal opening ceremony and continue with educational workshops, a food vendor’s court, a farmers’ market, a Super Chef demonstration, and distribution of free vegetable seedlings.

World Food Day, though officially celebrated on Oct. 16, is observed worldwide during the month of October and brings attention to the plight of the hungry and undernourished in the territory and around the world. This year’s World Food Day theme, selected by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, is “Hand in hand for a better life and a better future.”

“The School of Agriculture is committed to keeping all hands-on deck to increase and improve agricultural production and productivity for better foods and a better future in the territory.” said Dean and Director of UVI School of Agriculture, Dr. Usman Adamu.

Each year, three agricultural products are highlighted, and this year’s selections are passion fruit, sweet potato, and pork. While admission is free, attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the food drive. All items received will be donated to local food banks.

World Food Day is sponsored by the UVI School of Agriculture and the V.I. Department of Agriculture. For more information, please call Marthious Clavier at (340) 692-4090. The School of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service is an equal opportunity provider and employer.