Veterans, volunteers needed for ‘suicide prevention’ walks

Suicide Prevention Month takes place every year in September.

Multiple organizations hold dedicated awareness events throughout the month, including National Suicide Prevention Week, World Suicide Prevention Day, and 988 Day.

National Suicide Prevention Week : September 7–13.

: September 7–13. 988 Day: September 8, focusing on raising awareness of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

September 8, focusing on raising awareness of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD): September 10, w

In support of September’s Suicide Prevention Month, you are invited to join in with the six branches, 43 states, and 26 countries in a walk, ruck or run event.

Points of contact for this event on St. Croix is Chief Raynard Francis at 340-344-0698. On St. Thomas, contact Command Sgt. Maj. Louin Chung at 340-201-9783.

On Saturday, the 6th St. Thomas will begin a hike at 6:00 a.m. from John Brewers Beach to the cave located above the beach.

On Wednesday, the 10th St. Croix’s warm up and stretch begins at 4:00 a.m. and leave the Estate Bethlehem compound at 04: 30am to complete the circle passing Caribbean Auto Mart, Estate Glynn and returning to the Bethlehem compound.

September is designated as National Suicide Prevention Month. In the U.S., it has been observed every September since 2008.

Bring your water!!