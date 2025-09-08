VIDE speaks to ‘ongoing review of past incidents at Joseph Gomez Elementary School’

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Education said today it “acknowledges the ongoing investigation into serious allegations concerning past incidents at Joseph Gomez Elementary School” in St. Thomas.

While these are not current allegations, the Department remains committed to thoroughly reviewing all relevant matters to ensure accountability and uphold the highest standards of conduct within our schools.

As part of this continuing process and based on preliminary information received, personnel changes have been implemented to maintain the integrity, effectiveness, and transparency of our operations.

Due to confidentiality protections under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, specific details regarding these changes cannot be disclosed at this time. However, we assure the public that appropriate and responsible action has been taken.

The Department is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities to ensure a comprehensive and impartial investigation. While we recognize the community’s interest in transparency, we must also honor the privacy rights of those involved and protect the integrity of the ongoing review. We remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all students and staff. Updates will be shared as appropriate, and we thank the public for its continued understanding and support. The safety and trust of our students remain our highest priority.