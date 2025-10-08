Former hardware store employee charged with theft, VIPD says

CHRISTIANSTED — A former Gallows Bay Hardware employee is accused of conspiring with a manager to fraudulently cash some of the store’s supply of gift cards.

Alicia Caleb, 55, was arrested and charged with embezzlement by employee, obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny, access to a computer for fraudulent purposes, and conspiracy, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On August 20, 2025, the Economic Crimes Unit began investigating Caleb on August 20, 2025, when the owner of Gallows Bay Hardware filed a criminal complaint, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Alicia Caleb, 55, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

“The investigation uncovered that Alicia Caleb, an employee of the establishment, gathered gift card information from her accomplice, who used his managerial authority to manipulate Gallows Bay Hardware’s gift card roster, which they both used for their personal usage,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Caleb was also seen on surveillance fraudulently pretending to cash out customers and embezzled the funds, which she and her accomplice also shared, according to Chichester.

As a result of this investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for both Alicia Caleb and her

unnamed accomplice,who remains at large, police said.

On October 7, 2025, detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit were present at Caleb’s residence when she was advised of her Miranda Rights, served with an arrest warrant, and taken into official custody without incident, according to police.

Caleb was then transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Operation building, where she was subsequently booked, processed and formally charged.

Her bail was set at $35,000.00. Unable to post bail, she was transferred to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Caleb is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands in Kingshill.