Help cops find 193-pound suspect wanted for assault on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are asking for your assistance to find a woman wanted on St. Thomas.

Kaydie “K.E.” James George, 19, is wanted in connection to an assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

George is a Black female with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. She stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 193 pounds.

The suspect is wanted for a second-degree assault that took place on December 6, 2025, according to the VIPD.

If you see Kaydie James George you are urged to call 911 immediately or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-714-9808 ext. 5575.

If you know K.E.’s whereabouts you can also call Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477,