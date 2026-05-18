🏛️ COURT WATCH: Two Face Advice of Rights Hearings in St. Croix Superior Court

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

KINGSHILL — Two defendants appeared in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands on Monday morning to face formal Advice of Rights hearings following recent arrests on St. Croix.

The single-day criminal calendar, presided over by Superior Court Judge Yolan C. Brow Ross in Courtroom CR-103, featured consecutive hearings for individuals facing distinct weapons-related charges. Both defendants were represented by the Office of the Territorial Public Defender, with the Virgin Islands Department of Justice appearing on behalf of the prosecution.

The individuals listed on the May 18, 2026, docket include:

Keishawn Monsanto (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00127): Monsanto appeared before Judge Brow Ross for an Advice of Rights hearing under local code section 14 V.I.C. 2253(a), which governs the unauthorized carrying or use of a dangerous weapon.

Monsanto appeared before Judge Brow Ross for an Advice of Rights hearing under local code section 14 V.I.C. 2253(a), which governs the unauthorized carrying or use of a dangerous weapon. Hubert Charles (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00128): Charles appeared immediately following Monsanto for a separate Advice of Rights hearing. He faces charges under code section 14 V.I.C. 2256(a), which pertains to the possession or use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

Advice of Rights hearings serve as the initial step in the territorial criminal justice process, where the court formally informs defendants of their constitutional rights, reviews the initial police affidavits to determine if probable cause exists for the arrest, and establishes bail conditions pending arraignment.