Police Investigate Fatal Shooting of Luciano A. Warrell Jr. in Estate Tutu

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

ST. THOMAS — A quiet morning in a residential neighborhood shattered on Saturday when a concerned citizen discovered a body, marking the fifth homicide of the year on St. Thomas and the twelfth overall for the territory in 2026.

The Virgin Islands Police Department confirmed that the victim has been identified by next of kin as 54-year-old Luciano A. Warrell Jr.

The sequence of events began late Friday night. According to police records, the automated ShotSpotter detection system registered a heavy barrage of multiple gunshots in the vicinity of Estate Tutu at approximately 11:32 p.m. Despite the electronic activation, no immediate victims or suspects were located at the hour of the gunfire.

The reality of the overnight violence came to light just after sunrise on Saturday. At roughly 5:52 a.m., a citizen called 911 emergency dispatch to report a man lying unresponsive along the shoulder of Yellow Cedar Avenue in Estate Tutu.

Officers dispatched to the scene discovered Warrell sustaining what appeared to be multiple severe gunshot wounds. Responding Emergency Medical Technicians examined the victim but quickly concluded that he exhibited no vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains active under the VIPD’s Major Crimes Unit. Authorities are heavily relying on community intervention to piece together the hours leading up to the Friday night ambush.