By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Investigative Reporter

FREDERIKSTED — A growing wave of public scrutiny is mounting across the community this week following The St. Croix Sun’s investigative exposure of the lopsided judicial resolution in the 2020 Melvin Evans Highway execution case.

Our deep-dive investigation into the court records revealed that while primary gunman Effrail Jones Jr. pleaded guilty on Monday for his role in the calculated, retail-style tracking and murder of 20-year-old Reynisha Juanita Rivera, his confessed co-defendant, Estefani Rodriguez, walked away entirely free. In a stunning prosecutorial compromise, the Virgin Islands Department of Justice completely dismissed all identical first-degree murder and conspiracy charges against Rodriguez—charges that originally carried a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

CONVICTED HIGHWAY GUNMAN: The official Virgin Islands Police Department booking photograph of Effrail Jones Jr., 27, who pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands on St. Croix on Tuesday. Under a negotiated plea agreement with territorial prosecutors, Jones accepted sole criminal culpability for the September 2020 tracking and execution-style murder of 20-year-old Reynisha Juanita Rivera on the Melvin Evans Highway. (Photo: Virgin Islands Police Department)

A Community Demanding Answers

The revelation has struck a sensitive nerve across the territory. Online forums, local gathering spots from Frederiksted to Christiansted, and legal advocates have spent the last 48 hours intensely debating the fairness and transparency of the deal. For a community all too familiar with the devastating impact of gun violence, the mechanics of this closed-door arrangement have raised urgent structural questions.

How does an investigation that yielded matching, detailed confessions from two co-defendants to VIPD detectives end with one individual taking solo responsibility and the other facing zero criminal accountability?

“When people see a coordinated, highway hunting execution result in one of the confessed participants walking out of the courtroom completely untouched, it shakes public confidence in the system,” one local observer noted. “The community deserves to understand the legal calculus behind these decisions.”

CHARGES DISMISSED: The 2020 Virgin Islands Police Department booking photograph of Estefani Rodriguez. Initially arrested alongside gunman Effrail Jones Jr. after both individuals confessed to detectives that they tracked down and shot 20-year-old Reynisha Juanita Rivera on the Melvin Evans Highway in a retaliatory dispute, Rodriguez was facing a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. On Tuesday, territorial prosecutors under Attorney General Gordon Rhea completely dismissed all first-degree murder, conspiracy, and felony weapons charges against Rodriguez as part of a lopsided plea deal that let her walk out of the courtroom completely free. (Photo: Virgin Islands Police Department)

Total Radio Silence from the Department of Justice

Compounding the public’s frustration is the absolute wall of silence erected by territorial prosecutors. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Attorney General’s office has issued no press releases, offered no public statements, and provided no formal explanation for why they agreed to dismiss the heavy felony charges against Rodriguez in exchange for Jones’ isolated plea.

This lack of transparency is precisely why direct-to-dockets journalism remains vital to the territory. When official agencies refuse to comment or attempt to bury lopsided compromises in the archives, the raw court records serve as the ultimate equalizer for public accountability.

Posted to the Virgin Islands Free Press’ Facebook page by Gabby Garcia this afternoon.

The Broader Implications

The intense local reaction proves that St. Croix is no longer willing to accept silent resolutions to high-profile acts of violence. While international attention often focuses on high-altitude aerospace maneuvers near the 18th parallel or tech billionaires plotting corporate relocations to escape global noise, the real, foundational work of societal accountability is happening right here on the ground, inside our local courtrooms.

The St. Croix Sun has formally submitted an inquiry to the Department of Justice’s Public Information Officer seeking clarity on the factors that led to the total dismissal of charges against Estefani Rodriguez. We will continue to track this docket closely as formal sentencing documents for Effrail Jones Jr. are processed by the Superior Court clerk’s office.

The St. Croix Sun’s Court Watch series relies exclusively on original source documents, certified judicial archives, and verified public records to bring unfiltered accountability to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This definitive St. Croix Sun investigative follow-up and accompanying editorial board statement are being published this afternoon directly via the infrastructure of the Virgin Islands Free Press. At approximately 1:43 PM AST today, right as the St. Croix Sun newsroom attempted to queue these explosive disclosures regarding the Department of Justice’s backroom plea deal, the Sun’s primary SquareSpace publishing servers abruptly went dark with a sudden, localized 503 “Service Unavailable” error. While corporate tech platforms struggle with their connectivity, the public interest cannot wait. In an era where global tech moguls claim they can build aerospace hubs and launch satellite networks near the 18th parallel to outrun systemic noise, The Sun refuses to allow a digital server blackout to quiet a story this vital to the memory of Reynisha Juanita Rivera and the accountability of our local courts. The truth will always find a wire.