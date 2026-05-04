ST. CROIX COURT WATCH: Assault, Grand Larceny Charges Top Monday’s Criminal Docket

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

ST. CROIX — The wheels of justice turned early Monday morning in Kingshill as two men appeared before Honorable Judge Yolan C. Brow Ross for advice of rights hearings in Room CR-103. Josean Rodriguez stood before the court to face a multi-count criminal complaint involving third-degree assault and multiple charges under the territory’s domestic violence statutes. Rodriguez, represented by the Office of the Territorial Public Defender, saw his case move forward as the Virgin Islands Department of Justice looks to prosecute the alleged 14 V.I.C. 299(1) and 16 V.I.C. 91 violations.

In a separate matter during the same 9:00 AM session, Claudio Ponce was brought before the bench on a felony charge of grand larceny. Court records indicate Ponce is accused of violating 14 V.I.C. 1083, a charge that carries significant weight under the Virgin Islands Code. Like Rodriguez, Ponce is being defended by the public defender’s office as the government begins the formal process of adjudication. Both men remain under the jurisdiction of the Superior Court as the territory continues its Monday morning criminal docket.

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