VIPD ALERT: St. Croix Police Hunting For ‘Popie’ on Burglary, Larceny Charges

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department is asking for the public’s urgent assistance in tracking down a 32-year-old St. Croix man wanted on multiple felony property crime charges.

Enrique Velasquez III, widely known by his alias “Popie,” is actively being sought by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) Forensic/Identification Section, according to a VIPD wanted poster released Saturday.

Velasquez is facing serious criminal charges, including Second-Degree Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Destruction of Others’ Property.

Suspect Description & Identifiers

Local authorities have provided a detailed description of Velasquez to help residents identify him:

Age: 32 (Date of Birth: October 5, 1993)

32 (Date of Birth: October 5, 1993) Birthplace: St. Croix, USVI

St. Croix, USVI Physical Profile: Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and a medium brown complexion.

Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and a medium brown complexion. Occupation: Known to work as a mechanic and a fisherman.

Known to work as a mechanic and a fisherman. Distinctive Marks: Velasquez has a tattoo of his nickname “Popie” on his right inner forearm. He also bears a “VI” sign and the area code “340” tattooed on his left hand.

Places Frequented

Police report that Velasquez is known to frequent the following areas on St. Croix:

La Grande Princess

Paradise Mills

Harvey Projects

How to Report Tips

The VIPD is advising the public to exercise caution and not to approach the suspect if spotted.

Anyone with information regarding the current whereabouts of Enrique “Popie” Velasquez III is urged to call emergency services at 911 immediately. Tips can also be directed to the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 778-2211, or reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).