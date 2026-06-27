ST. CROIX RECORD’S 12TH HOMICIDE: Licensed Gun Owner Arrested in Fatal Sion Farm Shooting

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Police Department has officially recorded its 12th homicide of the year on St. Croix following a fatal shooting on Friday, June 26, near a local service station.

In a community update broadcast via the Virgin Islands Consortium, St. Croix Police Chief Uston Cornelius detailed the initial response and subsequent arrest of a suspect who is reportedly a licensed firearm holder.

ShotSpotter and 911 Alerts Trigger Emergency Response

According to Chief Cornelius, the incident unfolded yesterday when members of the community contacted the 911-VITEMA Emergency Call Center to report hearing multiple gunshots in the vicinity of the WMJR Service Station in Sion Farm. The emergency calls were simultaneously verified by notifications from the VIPD’s ShotSpotter detection system.

VIPD officers and emergency medical staff were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, first responders located an adult male individual. Medical personnel checked the individual for vital signs, but he was found to be completely unresponsive.

Next of kin present on the scene subsequently identified the deceased as 50-year-old Pedro Melendez Sanes.

Licensed Gun Carrier Detained and Charged with Murder

During the initial on-scene investigation, police officers detained a male individual who was initially classified as a person of interest.

Chief Cornelius stated that the individual was removed from the active crime scene and transported directly to the Police Operations and Administrative Services Building for an official interview. Following that interrogation, the suspect was placed under arrest and charged with the murder of Mr. Sanes.

A mugshot released alongside the broadcast identified the suspect as 48-year-old Brian Schooler. Schooler faces a charge of Murder in the First Degree.

“Note: the weapon used in this case was secured, and this male individual is a licensed gun carrier,” Chief Cornelius emphasized during the televised statement, which featured the dual branding of the Virgin Islands Police Department and the Virgin Islands Consortium.

Authorities Call on the Community for Verified Tips

Despite an arrest being made, authorities are continuing to urge anyone with additional information regarding the circumstances of the fatal shooting to come forward.

Chief Cornelius underscored the importance of using independent, anonymous reporting channels to ensure data security and investigator integrity.

“We continue to urge the community, anyone that might have some information as it relates to this case, we urge you to call Crime Stoppers and pass the information through 1-800-222-8477,” Chief Cornelius said. “Any information sent through this medium is taken… off-island. It’s vetted and then it’s sent back down to me and I disseminate to the investigator or who needs to know.”

The Chief concluded the address by asking for continued public collaboration to address violent crime across the territory, stating, “We can’t do this alone. We ask you to help us, to help you.”