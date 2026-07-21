61-YEAR-OLD MAN FOUND SHOT TO DEATH IN WINTBERG RESIDENCE: VIPD Launch Major Crime Investigation

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. THOMAS — The Virgin Islands Police Department Major Crime Unit has launched a homicide investigation after a 61-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a residence in Estate Wintberg on Monday evening.

According to the VIPD, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report at approximately 5:50 p.m. from a caller who discovered an unresponsive male inside a Wintberg home.

Responding officers arriving at the scene discovered the victim suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Emergency Medical Technicians on scene confirmed the victim exhibited no vital signs.

Next of kin positively identified the deceased as 61-year-old Anthony DeLugo.

The fatal shooting marks the 27th recorded homicide in the territory for 2026, and the 13th on the island of St. Thomas.

POLICE APPEAL FOR TIPS

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) Major Crime Unit are actively soliciting information from the public regarding the incident. Anyone with information or who may have observed suspicious activity in Estate Wintberg late Monday afternoon is urged to contact: