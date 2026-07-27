Early Morning Traffic Stop on Queen Mary Highway Yields Unlicensed ‘Ghost Gun’ and Beretta; Two Men Remanded on $50,000 Bail

Early Morning Traffic Stop on Queen Mary Highway Yields Unlicensed ‘Ghost Gun’ and Beretta; Two Men Remanded on $50,000 Bail

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. CROIX — A routine traffic stop conducted in the early morning hours Saturday on Queen Mary Highway led to the recovery of two loaded, unlicensed handguns—including an un-serialized “Ghost Gun” with an extended magazine—and the arrests of two St. Croix men.

According to Probable Cause Fact Sheets filed in Superior Court, Ajani Poree and Raheem Burke appeared for their Advice of Rights hearings Monday morning, each charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

High-Speed Overtaking Triggers Stop

The incident began at approximately 1:53 a.m. Saturday, July 25, when a VIPD officer on patrol observed a silver 2001 Toyota 4Runner traveling near the Hermon Hill entrance on Queen Mary Highway. Officers noted the SUV negligently overtook another vehicle and crossed over solid double yellow centerlines, prompting an immediate traffic stop.

Backup units—including a VIPD K9 team—responded to assist as officers approached the vehicle, which was occupied by three adult males: driver Ajani Poree, front seat passenger Raheem Burke, and a rear seat passenger.

Floorboard Firearms Discovered

As an officer requested vehicle documents from Poree, he spotted a firearm lying in plain view on the front passenger-side floorboard. Officers immediately called out the alert and ordered all three occupants out of the SUV for officer safety.

When Poree stepped out of the driver’s seat, officers spotted a second loaded handgun lying on the driver-side footwell, directly in the area Poree had just occupied.

Forensic technicians dispatched to the scene processed and collected both weapons:

The Front Passenger Footwell: A black semi-automatic “Ghost Gun”—bearing no manufacturer marks or serial number—equipped with a custom grip and loaded with a 31-round capacity magazine containing 26 live 9mm rounds.

A black semi-automatic “Ghost Gun”—bearing no manufacturer marks or serial number—equipped with a custom grip and loaded with a 31-round capacity magazine containing 26 live 9mm rounds. The Driver Footwell: A black Beretta PX4 Storm semi-automatic pistol loaded with 12 live rounds.

Admissions and Charges

All three occupants were transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station for booking. During questioning, Burke admitted to owning the un-serialized 9mm firearm recovered from the passenger floorboard. The rear passenger was subsequently released after investigators determined no evidence linked him to either weapon.

A check with the VIPD Firearms Bureau confirmed that neither Poree nor Burke holds a valid license to carry or possess firearms or ammunition in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Bail for both men was set at $50,000 each. Unable to post bond, Poree and Burke were remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending their Monday court appearances.