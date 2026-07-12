REAX RECAP: ‘Somebody Dropped A Dime’—VIFP Readers React To Federal Prison Sentences For 70-Kilo Cyril E. King Airport Marijuana Smuggling Plot

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Free Press report detailing the federal prison sentencing of four men caught smuggling over 70 kilos of marijuana through the Cyril E. King Airport has completely ignited our digital platforms, rapidly surging to the No. 4 spot on the website as territory readers debate the logistics, legalities, and sheer audacity of the cross-country plot.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert A. Molloy handed down the sentences following a major multi-agency investigation into the November 2025 smuggling ring originating from San Francisco. But while federal authorities are chalking the convictions up as a victory for border security, local commenters are asking the hard, practical questions about how anyone expected to pull off a shipment of that scale.

Leading the skepticism was reader Frank Rizzo, whose astute breakdown of airport security logistics instantly resonated with the community:

“70 kilos is a lot to think they get through security. Nobody’s that stupid. Somebody dropped a dime on them or law enforcement is placating to us.”

Rizzo’s “dropped a dime” theory found echoes across the board, with Anamuko Brakha Anamuko adding a cynical take on the financial realities of illicit smuggling operations, noting simply, “They aint had enough hush money.”

‘It’s Just Weed’—The Legal Debate

A massive portion of the public reaction centered on the ongoing global and regional shifts toward the legalization of cannabis, with many questioning why significant federal resources are still being poured into policing the herb.

“Why are we still criminalizing Marijuana? Free up the man and free up the herb,” argued Eulina Gordon Lanclos, capturing a sentiment shared by several readers who viewed the harsh sentences as outdated. Beth Ellis agreed, calling the active prohibition “dumb,” while Moody Dan dismissed the gravity of the federal bust entirely, writing, “It’s just weed.”

Others took a more humorous approach to the sheer volume of product seized from the checked airline suitcases. Gary Warner joked that it was “way too much weed for personal use I guess lol,” while Rob Manning Jr. sarcastically chimed in, “Oops. Not a scary product for real?! Didn’t even know about that good product growing locally?! Lol.”

The Logistical Reality Check

Despite the pushback against marijuana laws, a realistic contingent of readers pointed out that regardless of personal beliefs on the plant, attempting to pass 150 pounds of an intensely fragrant substance past federal drug-sniffing K-9 units and baggage screeners is an exercise in futility.

“People still smuggling weed?! Well my god!” exclaimed Bebe Donovan Ottley. “Whether it’s checked or carry-on, you will get caught! Like, for real people! Not only people, but K-9 also checks luggage!”

Wolfgang Vincent looked directly at the stark mathematical reality of the federal guidelines for that weight class: “The answer is PRISON……for a long time…..That’s well over 150 pounds…..So goes life…..” Meanwhile, Alston Turnbull provided a sobering reminder of the immediate personal consequences of the enterprise, writing, “Biiig chunk of your freedom just disappeared.”

Summing up the collective head-scratching over the high-risk, low-reward nature of shipping contraband back toward the mainland where it often originates, Khoy Stoutt asked, “Struupes, who the hell sends weed too the states? He needs too serve some time for his stupidity.”

The full original report, including the names of the co-defendants, specific prison terms, and the multi-agency dockets, remains available on the main Virgin Islands Free Press feed.