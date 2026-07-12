St. Thomas Man Arrested Following Workplace Assault at Bovoni CC1 Distributor

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

BOVONI, ST. THOMAS — A workplace dispute turned violent on Wednesday, leading to the arrest of a 27-year-old St. Thomas man.

According to the Virgin Islands Police Department, members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) responded to a reported assault on July 8, 2026, at the CC1 Distributor facility located in the Bovoni area.

Upon arrival, investigators determined that two employees had been involved in a physical altercation. The victim, who sustained unspecified injuries during the fight, was transported to the Schneider Hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect, identified as Shaquani Milliner, fled the scene before police officers arrived.

Milliner subsequently turned himself in to the Criminal Investigation Bureau. He was arrested and charged with Third-Degree Assault. Bail for Milliner was set at $25,000.00.

The VIPD continues to investigate the incident and is urging anyone with additional information to contact the police. Information can be shared by calling:

Emergency Services: 911

911 Criminal Investigation Bureau: 340-774-2211 (ext. 5553, 5554, 5555, or 5556)

340-774-2211 (ext. 5553, 5554, 5555, or 5556) Chief’s Office: 340-715-5546

340-715-5546 Commissioner’s Office: 340-715-5506

340-715-5506 Crime Stoppers V.I.: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

Editorial Note / Social Media Context

The social media reaction to the mugshot on the VIPD’s official page included a mix of community commentary and typical online spam. Several users commented on Milliner’s expression, with one noting, “It’s the grin for me,” while others lamented the impact of a third-degree assault charge on a young person’s employment and record. The comment section also attracted standard automated link-spam claiming to have “caught the whole thing” on video, which was quickly flagged by other commenters as a scam.