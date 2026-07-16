VIPD Investigates Devastating Death of 4-Year-Old Gunshot Victim on St. Croix

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Police Department has launched an intensive investigation into the tragic death of a four-year-old boy who sustained a fatal gunshot wound on Thursday evening.

According to police officials, the St. Croix 911 Emergency Call Center received the initial notification of the shooting on July 16, 2026, at approximately 7:01 p.m.

The young child was immediately rushed to the Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital for emergency medical treatment. Despite the exhaustive lifesaving efforts of medical personnel, the boy ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The VIPD’s Major Crime Unit is now leading the active investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding how the child was shot. At this stage, police have stated that no formal determination has been made regarding the nature of the shooting.

As investigators work to piece together the events of Thursday evening, the VIPD is pleading with community members to come forward with any relevant details.

Anyone with any information regarding this ongoing investigation is strongly urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).