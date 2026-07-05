VIPD Seeks Public Assistance Locating Person of Interest in Red Hook Assault

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department is actively requesting the community’s assistance in locating a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection with a recent violent incident on St. Thomas.

According to official department notices, investigators are searching for Ke’Andre Charles. He has been identified as a person of interest regarding an assault that took place on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, in the Red Hook area.

The official alert poster provides the following physical description and background data for the subject:

Name: Ke’Andre Charles

Ke’Andre Charles Date of Birth: May 1, 2007

May 1, 2007 Place of Birth: St. Thomas, USVI

St. Thomas, USVI Last Known Address: Estate Bovoni

Estate Bovoni Sex: Male

Male Race: Black

Black Hair: Black

Black Eyes: Brown

Brown Height: 5’6″

How to Provide Information

The Criminal Investigation Bureau emphasizes that any information regarding his current whereabouts could be vital to the progression of this investigation.

If you spot individuals matching this description or have immediate knowledge of his location, you are urged to contact 911 immediately.

Alternatively, citizens can directly reach out to Detective Yordona LoBlack at the Criminal Investigation Bureau by dialing (340) 774-2211, Extension 5573. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-8477.