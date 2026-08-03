DEADLY DELUSIONS: Man Smashing Smith Bay Windows Claimed Deceased Homeowner Ordered Demolition, Court Rules No Release Without Psych Eval

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. THOMAS — What began as an early-morning disturbance in Smith Bay quickly unraveled into a terrifying ordeal involving property destruction, alleged threats from beyond the grave, and a mandatory judicial mental health hold.

According to sworn probable cause statements filed in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, Angelo M. Floyd was formally charged by the People of the Virgin Islands with two counts of Destruction of Property and two counts of Disturbance of the Peace following a violent tirade at a residential property.

‘She Tells Me to Break the House Down’

The incident unfolded on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at approximately 7:45 a.m. at a residence in 4C-1 Smith Bay.

A family friend, Francis Randy Prosper, arrived at the home to monitor the area following an uncomfortable encounter Floyd had initiated with the residents the previous evening. According to court documents, Floyd had approached a female resident on Tuesday night, claiming a woman named “Julie” wanted the house torn down and warning that the occupants “will not have anywhere to live.”

When Prosper arrived Wednesday morning, he spotted Floyd walking onto the property armed with a construction hammer and a long flathead screwdriver.

When asked what he was doing, Floyd reportedly replied, “I told y’all I was coming to break down the house.”

Floyd then began systematically bashing out the glass louvered windows and an exterior glass door while repeatedly shouting, “This is my house, this is my house!”

Inside, victim Yasmine Abraham—who was wrapped in a towel preparing for work—frantically called 911 while her aunt rushed to safety. Prosper recorded video of the destructive outburst as it occurred.

Chilling Claims and Real-World History

When Virgin Islands Police Department officers arrived and questioned Floyd, his explanation took a disturbing turn.

Floyd told responding officers that he was instructed to destroy the property by its owner, whom he identified as “Julie George” or “Julie Hobbott.” Floyd allegedly claimed the woman was “dead and in the back of the building… underground,” before turning to the victim and asking a chilling question:

“How would you feel if someone killed you and then just buried you in the back of the house and then moved in? I told her I am going to break all the windows on the left side and in the back.”

Court records clarify that the victim’s grandmother, Juliana George, passed away approximately two years ago and is buried at the Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery. While the victim did not know Floyd personally, she noted her late grandmother may have known him through his family’s local store in Smith Bay.

Police initially guided the victim through a citizen’s arrest procedure. The Assistant Attorney General later formally amended the docket to reflect the People of the Virgin Islands as the official prosecuting plaintiff.

Strict Bail Conditions: Psych Evaluation Mandatory Prior to Release

Floyd appeared before Superior Court Magistrate Judge Julie Smith Todman on Friday, July 31, 2026, for his Advice of Rights hearing.

Judge Smith Todman found probable cause for all charges and set bail at $500 cash. However, citing the nature of the allegations, the court implemented a strict conditional hold:

Mandatory Psychological Evaluation: Even if the $500 cash bail is posted, Floyd cannot be released from custody until a comprehensive psychological evaluation is completed and formally submitted to the court by August 14, 2026 .

Even if the $500 cash bail is posted, until a comprehensive psychological evaluation is completed and formally submitted to the court by . Strict Restraining Orders: Upon any eventual conditional release, Floyd is ordered to reside at a specified Smith Bay address, is strictly prohibited from entering 4C-1 Smith Bay, and must maintain a minimum distance of 50 feet from the victim and witnesses at all times.

Upon any eventual conditional release, Floyd is ordered to reside at a specified Smith Bay address, is strictly prohibited from entering 4C-1 Smith Bay, and must maintain a minimum distance of 50 feet from the victim and witnesses at all times. Travel & Substance Bans: Floyd is barred from consuming alcohol or controlled substances and cannot leave the St. Thomas/St. John district without explicit court permission.

Floyd was assigned representation by the Office of the Territorial Public Defender and is scheduled for formal arraignment on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.