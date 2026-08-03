🚨VIPD ISSUES WANTED BULLETIN FOR ST. CROIX MAN ACCUSED OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ASSAULT

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 39-year-old St. Croix man wanted in connection with a violent domestic dispute, according to a notice issued Monday afternoon by the Virgin Islands Police Department.

Jose Lopez is being actively sought by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau on an outstanding arrest warrant for Assault in the Third Degree (Domestic Violence).

According to the VIPD bulletin, Lopez is described as a Hispanic male with a light complexion, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 198 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, wears glasses, and features distinctive star tattoos on his left arm.

Police noted that Lopez may currently be operating a black and red motorcycle.

Authorities highlighted several specific areas on St. Croix where Lopez is known to frequent, including:

Williams Delight

Watergut , Christiansted

, Harbor View Apartments

The area across from Old Kmart West

Harboring Warning Issued

In issuing the wanted alert, police explicitly reminded the public that harboring, concealing, or assisting a wanted fugitive is a felony offense under Virgin Islands law and may result in criminal charges.

VIPD advises members of the public who spot Lopez not to approach him directly, but to contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jose Lopez is urged to call 911, contact Officer K. Joseph at the Ancilmo Marshall Command at (340) 773-2530, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).