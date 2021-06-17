Accused Armed Robber Cops Guilty Plea To Possession of Marijuana

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man awaiting trial for armed robbery in connection to a jewelry store robbery pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana charges in U.S. District Court, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said today.

United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced today that Tashawn T.A. Warner, 24, resident of St. Thomas, V.I., pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of marijuana.

According to court documents, on December 11, 2020, Tashawn T.A. Warner, 24, was arrested on St. Thomas pursuant to a federal arrest warrant. Immediately prior to his arrest, Warner was observed loading bags into the trunk of a 2020 Gray Toyota Corolla registered to Warner in Florida with Florida license plates. After Warner closed the trunk and got into the Corolla, a Black Infinity G37x, drove up the hill towards Warner at a high rate of speed and stopped next to Warner’s vehicle.

Warner exited the Corolla, removed the bags from the trunk of the Corolla, and placed something into the trunk of the G37x. Warner then briefly opened and closed one of the passenger side doors of the G37x, which then drove off. As Warner got back into the Corolla, he was arrested. At the time of his arrest Warner had $5,520 in the pocket of his pants.

Later, on December 11, 2020 federal agents obtained federal search warrants for both the Corolla and Infinity G37x. The Corolla contained the backpack that agents had previously seen Warner place into the vehicle, prior to his arrest. The backpack contained a glass jar containing two sandwich bags of approximately 90 grams of marijuana. The center console of the Corolla contained approximately $500 cash, a small scale, small baggies, and rolling papers.

Warner faces up to one-year imprisonment and a fine of up to $100,000.00. He also agreed to forfeit his vehicle as part of the plea agreement. A sentencing date will be set by the Court.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Juan Albino.