At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

South Carolina Man Gets 4 Years In Prison For Mailing Himself 2 Guns In St. Thomas

·
0 1 6 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A South Carolina man got nearly four years in prison for mailing himself two handguns in St. Thomas, authorities said.

Steven Baxter, 36, of Orangeburg, South Carolina was sentenced today to 45 months and 17 days in prison for mailing the firearms here, U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert said.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Molloy also sentenced Baxter to three years supervised release and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment.

According to court documents, Baxter, then living in South Carolina, used the United States Postal Service (USPS) to mail two packages containing firearms to St. Thomas.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) canine discovered the first firearm during routine inspection of incoming mail to St. Thomas. Two days later, a United States Postal Inspection officer discovered the second firearm while sorting mail inside the post office.

In all, two firearms — a 9 mm pistol and a .38 caliber handgun — were discovered in two separate packages, which were opened by Customs officers once alerted by the dog in March 2017. One weapon was found disassembled and wrapped in a sweater; the other was discovered upon opening a second Priority Mail parcel.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Everard E. Potter prosecuted the case.

South Carolina Man Faces 5 Years In Prison For Mailing Guns To Box In St. Thomas
Tags:
Previous post

Accused Armed Robber Cops Guilty Plea To Possession of Marijuana

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

VI Free Press

VI Free Press

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsU.S. Department of Justice

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *