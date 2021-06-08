AMBER ALERT: St. Croix Teenager Makayla Khodra Missing For Nearly 3 Weeks: VIPD

KINGSHILL — Police need your help to find a St. Croix teenager who has been missing for nearly three weeks, authorities said.

Makayla Khodra, 17, of Clifton Hill, was last seen leaving her home 18 days ago, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Khodra is a Black female who stands about 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds with a slim build. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Makayla is known to frequent the Mount Pleasant (Frederiksted) Phase 1 Homes, Marley Homes, Sunny Isle Shopping Center, Frederiksted town and Christiansted town areas of St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

Police said it is not known what type of clothing Makayla was wearing when she was last seen is not known. She is a native of Canada who lives in the Machuchal area of St. Croix.

If you see Makayla Khodra you are asked to call Detective Melissa Gilbert of the VIPD’s Youth Investigation Bureau at (340) 712-6028 or 911.