DPNR’s Fish & Wildlife Division Office Closed Due To Stench From Sargassum

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces today that the excessive amount of decaying sargassum seaweed in the Red Hook area has caused the depletion of oxygen in the bay thus producing a rotten stench.   

Due to the stench, the Division of Fish and Wildlife located in Red Hook will be closed until further notice. Commercial fishers can still submit catch reports in the drop box at Red Hook or at the Gustave A. Quetel Fish Market in Frenchtown. For more information contact the division at (340) 773-1082

The Commissioner apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. 

