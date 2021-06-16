At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsGovernment House NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTechnology News

Bryan Agrees To Take Questions From The Public On The 'Press Box' This Afternoon

CHRISTIANSTED — Governor Albert Bryan will host an hourlong episode of “The Press Box” to take questions and address residents’ concerns at 5:30 p.m. today.

The interactive event will be livestreamed on the Government House Facebook page – facebook.com/GovernmentHouseUSVI.

During the live feed of the Virtual Town Hall program, residents can ask Governor Bryan questions through the “Comments” section of the livestream.

Residents who have a question they would like to be addressed on “Press Box” also can send an email in advance of the broadcast to GovernmentHouse@go.vi.gov and put “Press Box” in the subject line.

Copies of all “Press Box” programs are archived at facebook.com/GovernmentHouseUSVI.

