Chicago Resident Dies After Possible Drowning At Hawksnest Beach: VIPD

CRUZ BAY — Authorities are investigating the possible drowning of a man Tuesday at Hawksnest Beach in Virgin Islands National Park on St. John.

Good Samaritans were performing CPR when officers arrived. The man, identified as Brian Kosmal, 77, of Chicago, died at the Myrah Keating Smith Community Health Center.

The 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to Hawksnest Beach to a report of a possible drowning at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers traveled to the area and found persons performing CPR on a Caucasian male who was said to had been snorkeling,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The male was transported to the Myrah Keating Smith Community Health Center via ambulance for further treatment, however he eventually expired at the clinic.”

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.